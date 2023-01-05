Report – Liverpool could move to sign £44m-£71m player

Liverpool conceded 26 goals in the entire Premier League campaign last season and this term, they have already let in 22 goals in just 17 games.

The Reds were shocking in the defeat against Brentford and to make matters worse, they have lost star defender, Virgil van Dijk, to a hamstring injury.

The Dutch international is going to be on the treatment table for some time and in such a scenario, the Reds are looking to reinforce the defense.

A few days ago, we covered a story via CdS claiming that Liverpool consider exploiting the release clause of £44m-£71m to sign South Korean international and Napoli star, Kim Min-Jae.

More recently, Il Mattino have reported that with Van Dijk out, the Merseysiders could move in to sign the Asian star to strengthen the backline.

Kim has been brilliant for the Italian club this season. The Naples based side suffered their first league defeat of the season last night against Inter Milan but still have a 5-point lead over champions, AC Milan, at the top of the Serie A table.

The 26-year-old helped Korea reach the KO rounds of the World Cup but could not stop the Brazilians in the Round of 16.

Liverpool do have central defenders like Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Nat Phillips at their disposal.

Hence, I feel it is highly unlikely that Klopp would move for another central defender, especially keeping in view that midfield is our weakest link at the moment. What do you think?