Liverpool have to act quickly and sign a top midfielder in the winter transfer window. The name of Moises Caicedo has been in the focus for some time.

The Reds’ four game winning run in the Premier League ended with a shocking defeat against Brentford and once again, the midfielders struggled big time. We were lucky not to drop points against Aston Villa and Leicester City as well.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are leading to secure the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

As per Spanish source, Fichajes, the Merseysiders are determined to reinforce Jurgen Klopp’s squad in the current transfer window and they are great favorites to hire the services of the Ecuadorian international.

The 21-year-old has been fantastic for the Seagulls in the Premier League and impressed for La Tricolor at the World Cup.

It is reported that he was lured for a very low fee of 5 million euros from Independiente but now, his market value could be 38 million euros.

As per a recent story published by Ecuadorian source, El Diario, Brighton want around $74million i.e. around £62.4million from the sale of their prized asset.

At Anfield, Liverpool do not have a midfielder who can consistently press and break play, something that Henderson and Wijnaldum used to do so well for us. The latter left us in 2021 and the former is past his best.

Thiago is mainly a creative player and unfortunately, our main DM, Fabinho, is having his worst season this term.

Caicedo is an energetic midfielder, who may not directly contribute in goals regularly but he has the ability to win the ball and connect the midfield with the attackers.

A player like him should even solve a lot of problems at the back as we have been conceding a lot of goals due to lack of strong cover in the midfield.

In your view, should Liverpool spend £62.4million to sign Moises Caicedo?