Since signing Thiago Alcantara in 2020, who was 29 back then, Liverpool have not reinforced their midfield department and are now struggling.

They have been linked with Jude Bellingham for a long time and the England international could end up leaving Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

The Merseysiders are 9th in the table and 10 points behind United, who are in the final Champions League qualification spot.

As per today’s version of The Guardian (news image provided below), Liverpool are expected to make a move to sign Jude Bellingham to reinforce the midfield in the summer transfer window.

It must be remembered that the contracts of Milner, Ox and Keita will expire on 30th June, on the other hand, Thiago and captain, Henderson will turn 32 and 33 in April and June respectively.

To make matters worse, even 29-year-old Fabinho, who is our main DM, has been poor in the current campaign.

Klopp has confirmed he is staying and that major changes will be made to the squad in the summer. However, the dilemma is that the Reds need changes now if they are to finish in the top four.

As per Paul Robinson, a bidding war may decide who will sign Jude Bellingham. The retired England international stated:

“Look, it is well known that Real Madrid, Liverpool and Man City all want to sign Bellingham. A lot will come down to who is prepared to pay what”

The £50,000 a week star (The Mail) is one of the best young central midfielders in the world and it will not come as any surprise to see him snub a move to Anfield if we fail to earn Champions League qualification. What do you think?