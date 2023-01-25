Liverpool are struggling in ninth position in the table, on the other hand, Manchester City and Real Madrid are in 2nd place in the Premier League and the La Liga respectively.

However, reports continue to claim that Liverpool are still leading the race to secure the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

According to Sky Sports News, the Reds remain favourites to hire the services of the England international in the summer transfer window.

Renowned Sky journalist, Florian Plettenberg, has stated:

“We all think Bellingham will leave this summer, and that there is no chance Dortmund can keep him at this stage but he has a contract without a release clause, so the price tag is very high. Dortmund want to have between €100m-€150m for him in the summer.”

“There are three targets for him – Real Madrid, Man City and Liverpool. Liverpool are one of the favourites, and Jurgen Klopp is pushing, pushing, pushing for him and says he is his No 1 transfer target.”

Man City have a six point lead over third and fourth placed Newcastle and Manchester United. On the other hand, Real Madrid have three point lead over third place Real Sociedad and the Los Blancos have a game in hand.

The two European giants have league titles in their sights and are also strong contenders to win the UEFA Champions League.

On the other hand, the Reds need multiple signings and a miracle to qualify for the next season’s UCL. Even legendary Anfield defender, Jamie Carragher, thinks the Merseysiders will fail to finish the season in the top four.

So, it is really surprising that Liverpool still lead to secure the £4.7million a year star, who is not interested in extending his stay at Dortmund.

Jude Bellingham has been a hit in the UEFA Champions League this season, he scored a goal in each of the first four group games in the competition.

Top players like to participate in the continent’s premier tournament and I will be amazed if the teenager opts to move to Anfield without CL football. What do you think?