Liverpool remain consistently linked with Bellingham and they will have to splash a massive amount to have any chance of signing him in the summer transfer window.

As per Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City are the main contenders to lure the England international from Borussia Dortmund.

The famous Italian source claim Chelsea were linked with the creative midfielder as well but for now, they do not seem to be interested in hiring his services.

Instead, it is reported that the Blues’ primary target to reinforce the midfield is Argentine international and Benfica star, Enzo Fernandez.

As far as Bellingham is concerned, Dortmund will wait to sell him in the summer transfer window for a price of 125 million euros (£110million).

Corriere dello Sport claim Liverpool, Madrid and Man City are the three clubs that can afford to agree the asking fee of £110million to get his signing done.

Bellingham is one of the most complete midfielders in the world. City perhaps want him to eventually replace Kevin de Bruyne at the Etihad.

Madrid have already lured replaced Casemiro with Tchouameni and sooner rather than later, they have to replace veterans like Kroos and Modric at the Bernabeu.

Aging midfield is perhaps the biggest conundrum at Anfield at the moment and Jurgen Klopp needs multiple quality midfield signings to solve the issue.

Bellingham has so far netted 10 goals and provided 4 assists for Dortmund in the current campaign. In your view, should Liverpool agree £110million asking fee to sign the Three Lions star in summer?