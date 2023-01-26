Liverpool have been linked with England international Mason Mount and reports suggest that they can present a bid a to sign him this month.

Last week, The Guardian revealed the Reds are prepared to move in the summer to sign the Three Lions attacking midfielder, who earns £75,000-a-week at Chelsea.

More recently, Spanish source, Nacional, have reported that Liverpool can submit a firm offer to sign Mount in the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old star’s current deal at Stamford Bridge will expire in 2024 and thus far, the Blues have been unable to agree fresh terms with him.

The Catalan media outlet claim the Merseysiders can take advantage of the contract impasse and even move to hire his services before the closure of the transfer window next week.

Liverpool will collide against European champions, Real Madrid, in the UEFA Champions League next month and at the moment, the Reds have a weak midfield and attack.

Key offensive players like Firmino, Jota and Diaz are out injured, on the other hand, the first choice midfield players have been out of form this season.

In such a scenario, a flexible player like Mason Mount, who can effectively play in the midfield and the attack would be a quality addition.

It must be remembered that the World Cup 2022 star scored a goal vs Madrid (SF) in the CL winning 2021 campaign. Moreover, last season, he directly contributed in two goals against the Los Blancos (QF), who eventually went on to win the tournament.

In the last two seasons, Liverpool were eliminated in the quarters and defeated in the final by Real Madrid.

Have your say – Should Klopp submit an offer to sign Mount this month?