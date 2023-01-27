Liverpool have multiple issues in the current campaign and poor defense is one of them. Their form has been average and to make matters worse, record signing, Van Dijk is out with an injury.

In the entire last Premier League campaign, the Merseysiders conceded 26 goals and earned the runners-up spot.

This season, the Reds have already conceded 25 goals after just 19 games and it is not surprising that they are 9th in the table. Defeat in the next game could send them in to the bottom half of the league.

In such a scenario, Liverpool must improve things at the back and they have been linked with a proven quality star in the form of Milan Skriniar.

Earlier this month, Inter Live reported that the Anfield club are interested in luring the Slovakian international, who could be lured for 40 million euros.

However, the 27-year-old, whose current contract with Inter Milan will expire in six months, has continued to ignore advances to extend his stay and therefore, he could be lured for cheap.

As per yesterday’s version of La Gazzetto Dello Sport (news image provided below), Skriniar is expected to betray the fans as he wants to leave the San Siro.

The renowned Italian media outlet have mentioned that PSG are offering 10 million euros to hire his services but the Nerazzurri want a fee of 20 million euros (£17.5million) to sanction his sale this month.

The two-time Slovakian Player of the Year is the captain of the national side and has made 54 appearances.

He was the leader of the backline in Antonio Conte’s squad that won the Serie A back in the 2020-21 campaign. Moreover, he helped Inter Milan win both the domestic cup competitions last season under Simeone.

Earlier this month, the skipper lifted the Supercoppa Italiana trophy after Inter defeated Italian champions, AC Milan. The former Sampdoria defender not only kept a clean sheet but also provided an assist against the Rossoneri.

£17.5million is an extremely low fee for a world class star like Skriniar, who has been a consistent performer in Italy and is currently in his peak years and in our view, Liverpool have to meet the asking price.

In your opinion, should the Reds agree a fee of £17.5million to sign Milan Skriniar this month?