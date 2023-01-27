Reports in the media suggest that Liverpool are intent on signing Jude Bellingham to strengthen their midfield for the next campaign.

Last weekend, The Star claimed the England international is expected to reject a deal worth £180,000 a week to extend his stay at Dortmund. The Germans are ready to pay even higher.

According to Bild, BvB are ready to make Bellingham the highest paid player in the history of the club.

The Bundesliga side have presented an offer that make the Three Lions star earn a mammoth salary of 15 million euros per season i.e. £255,000 a week until 2026. His current deal at the Signal Iduna Park will expire in 2025.

As per a story covered by Mundo Deportivo yesterday (news image provided below), Liverpool are one of the clubs insisting the most on signing the 19-year-old star.

However, the Spanish media outlet have mentioned that Dortmund are not losing hope the player, who is also on the radar of Madrid and City, will sign an extension.

MD claim the tempting offer submitted by BvB could frustrate the clubs who are after the teenage sensation.

As per former Aston Villa footballer, Agbonlahor, Liverpool will not be able to lure the £120million-rated central midfielder if they do not take part in the continent’s premier tournament next season. He stated:

“I don’t think they can get him (Bellingham) without Champions League. If they are going to get him, they have to finish in the top four.”

“No player of his quality will want to miss out on a year playing at the highest level.“

