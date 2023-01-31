Liverpool are in ninth in the Premier League and based on current form, they have very little chance of finishing in the top four.

Still, well-known journalist, Fabrizio Romano, believes the Reds are leading the race to sign highly rated and wanted star, Jude Bellingham (Born and Red).

News – Report – Liverpool could pay big fee to sign £270,000 a week star

Reports in Spain also suggest that Liverpool are great contenders to lure the England international in the summer transfer window.

As per AS, Real Madrid are hoping that Bellingham’s desire to stay abroad and not to return to England would help them secure his signature.

The Madrid based news source claim the Los Blancos know they have to make a big investment to sign the 19-year-old midfielder but they do not want to enter into a bidding war with Liverpool.

It is reported the operation to sign the Borussia Dortmund star could rise to around 150 million euros (£132million) and the Spanish giants are prepared to match the sum. However, they are not willing pay more.

The dilemma for the reigning European champions is that Liverpool are willing to raise the amount and offer even more than £132million to sign Bellingham.

On the other hand, BvB are ready to agree a new deal, worth 15 million euros per seaso,n to extend the player’s stay at the Signal Iduna Park until 2026.

The teenage sensation, who has netted 10 goals so far this term, is one of the best young players in the world and deserves to play for the best sides in the top most competitions.

Liverpool might not take part in the Champions League next term and will need to break their transfer record to sign Jude Bellingham. Do you think they have a chance?