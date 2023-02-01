None of Liverpool rivals needed midfield reinforcements as much as the Anfield club but the Reds did not sign any midfielder last month.

Chelsea were able to break the bank to sign Enzo Fernandez and Manchester United signed Marcel Sabitzer on loan to replace injured Eriksen.

News – Liverpool willing to offer over £132million, rivals don’t want bidding war with Reds for signing

On the other hand, league leaders, Arsenal, splashed the cash to lure Jorginho from the Blues on transfer deadline day. What did Liverpool do? Waste time.

The Merseysiders badly need to reinforce their midfield department and Tony Cascarino has tipped them to agree the signing of Declan Rice instead of Jude Bellingham

The renowned pundit stated (The Times):

“The club have been strongly linked with Jude Bellingham, but I have said before that I would rather they went for Declan Rice.”

“Liverpool are more in need of a player like Rice, who sits in front of the back four and does the ugly side of the game well,”

Liverpool have been linked with the England international for some time and reports have suggested that he could leave West Ham for a fee of £70million.

Klopp’s men were defensively solid last term and only conceded twenty six goals in the PL. This season, they are already out of the domestic cup competitions and have let in twenty five goals in the league after just nineteen fixtures.

One of the main reasons we have been poor at the back is the awful form of our chief play breaker, Fabinho. Not so long ago, the South American was one of the best defensive midfielders in the world but now he looks like a shadow of his former self.

In such a scenario, we have been linked with strong play breakers and a strong DM like Declan Rice has the quality to solve the conundrum at Anfield.

Have your say – Is it time to finally replace Fabinho?