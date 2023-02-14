Liverpool remain linked with Jude Bellingham but they need to earn Champions League qualification to have a strong chance of signing him.

As per today’s version of Sport (news image provided below), Liverpool and Madrid are best placed to ‘win the bid’ to sign Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

News – Liverpool ask for conditions to sign £88.5million playmaker – Journalist

However, the famous Catalan media outlet have mentioned that the Reds could fall behind in the race if they fail to play in the CL next season.

It is reported that Chelsea and PSG have been interested but they have stepped aside after making strong investments to improve their squads.

On the other hand, Sport claim Manchester United could enter the bidding war if the club is eventually sold to rich Arabs.

Liverpool are Real Madrid’s main rival but Bellingham would not go to a side that will not be taking part in the Europe’s elite competition.

Therefore, the Mereysiders need to step up and last night, they defeated Everton in the Premier League at Anfield. Next up, they face Newcastle United, who currently occupy the final CL qualification spot.

A similar story was covered by AS yesterday. The news source reported that Liverpool can splash the cash to sign the teenage midfielder but lack of CL football could be a problem in the summer.

The Madrid based outlet state Jude Bellingham would cost around £88.4million (100 million euros) but the operation could even rise to £132.6million (150 million euros).

With key players returning, can Liverpool complete a big winning run to finish the season in the top four?