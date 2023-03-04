Liverpool need a versatile midfielder to improve things in the center and a top player in the form of Mason Mount is consistently linked.

As per the latest update provided by Football Insider, Mount is prepared to agree a move to Liverpool from Chelsea.

The news source have mentioned that the English playmaker has rejected renewal offers and is keen on joining the Anfield club in the summer.

Currently, he earns a salary of £4.2million a year, £80,000 a week, and even Serie A giants, Juventus, are interested in securing his signature.

Mount has so far scored 3 goals and provided 6 assists in the current campaign for a struggling Chelsea side that are expected to finish the season outside the top four.

The Champions League-winning player can feature in the No. 10 role, as a winger and also as a creative central midfielder.

At Anfield, Klopp does not have a single midfielder who is capable of scoring and creating goals on regular basis. In such a scenario, the arrival of the Three Lions star can help. The 24-year-old netted 13 goals and set up another 16 in the last campaign.

It must be remembered that central players like Ox, Milner and Keita will be out of contract in June. On the other hand, Fabinho has struggled to find consistent form and Thiago has spent a lot of time on the injury table.

Therefore, it is not surprising that improving the problematic midfield is the priority for Liverpool. Should they splash the cash on Mason Mount?