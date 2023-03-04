Three changes – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Man Utd

Liverpool were beaten by Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier in the campaign and the Reds will look to exact revenge tomorrow night at Anfield.

The Merseysiders are currently 10 points behind Man Utd in the Premier League and need to step up to beat Ten Hag’s in-form side.

Jurgen Klopp should make three changes in the squad that started in the victory over Wolves last week.

In the attacking third, Diogo Jota should be rested and in his place, Roberto Firmino must start in the False No. 9 role.

The fixture is massive and perhaps too big for newcomer, Gakpo, to start, therefore, the preference should be given to Bobby, who was our star player in the first half of the campaign before getting injured.

The Samba star should partner the likes of Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah in the offense.

As far as the midfield is concerned, captain, Jordan Henderson, could replace Elliott to partner Fabinho and teenage sensation, Bajcetic.

At the back, we can only expect one change. Kostas Tsimikas, who set up Liverpool’s second goal of the night vs Wolves, could be replaced with first choice left back, Andy Robertson.

The likes of Thiago, Diaz and Gomez remain sidelined with injuries.

Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Man Utd: Alisson; Trent, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Bajcetic, Fabinho; Salah, Nunez, Firmino.