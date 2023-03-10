Liverpool need a major overhaul in the midfield next summer and they are interested in hiring the services of Adrien Rabiot.

The Reds have an aging midfield and depth will be another concern in a few months when the likes of Keita, Ox and Milner will leave upon expiry of their contracts.

In such a scenario, Football Insider have revealed that Liverpool prepare a big move to sign Rabiot, whose current deal with Juventus will expire on June 30.

The player has himself confirmed that he would like to feature in the UEFA Champions League and the Merseysiders need to step up to finish in the top four.

Last year, the French international was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

As per La Gazzetta Dello Sport (via The Faithful), the 27-year-old earns 7 million euros a season (£120,000 a week) and his agent, mother, demanded a salary of 10 million euros a season.

We can expect Veronique to ask for an even higher figure in the summer when his son will be able to move on a bosman.

The Les Bleus midfielder won 6 Ligue 1 titles with PSG before moving to the Bianconeri and in Italy, he has already won every domestic prize.

Rabiot put in solid performances at the FIFA World Cup last year and helped his nation reach the final of the tournament in Qatar.

The experienced star can effectively play in the DM and CM positions and this season, he has been able to directly contribute in 9 goals thus far.

In your opinion, should Liverpool make a big move to sign Adrien Rabiot?