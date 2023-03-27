The Reds desperately need to improve the performances to finish in the top four in the Premier League this season.

As per today’s version of The Telegraph (news image provided below), Liverpool are desperate to sign Jude Bellingham and offer him a starring role to seal the deal.

The renowned British news source have mentioned that the Anfield club consider him as the ‘new Gerrard’ and are ready to build the team around him.

Bellingham himself is a massive admirer of the former Liverpool captain and considers him as a role model. While standing with the legendary midfielder, the teenager said:

“The things Stevie could do, in terms of the teams he played in, the way he carried the team, the way he could single-handedly win a game, he could do everything as a midfielder. I’ve said it multiple times, I looked up to you and your game so it’s a pleasure to be here right now.“

Responding to the youngster, Gerrard claimed:

“Listen, let me tell you right now, you are a lot further ahead than I was at your age. You are going in the right direction, that is for sure.”

Bellingham has directly contributed in 16 goals for Borussia Dortmund, who are currently leading the Bundesliga table.

In the recently held Euro qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine, the 19-year-old was brilliant as he pulled the strings in the center of the park.

The Telegraph claim Man Utd, Man City and Real Madrid are also after the £87.8m-rated star (AS) and the Merseysiders need to press extremely hard to secure the signing. Will Liverpool win the race? Only time will tell.