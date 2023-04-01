4-3-3: Liverpool XI vs Manchester City – Predicted lineup

Liverpool will collide against champions, Manchester City, in the early kick-off in the Premier League. Who will come out on top at the Etihad?

The Reds have not won a single 12:30 kick-off in the current campaign and they arguably face their toughest test away from home.

Jurgen Klopp’s men defeated the Sky Blues at Anfield earlier in the season and a win today will seriously damage Guardiola’s chances of retaining the PL title.

As far as the team news is concerned, the Anfield side have confirmed that Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara are not available for the fixture against the Cityzens.

Darwin Nunez is fit and the Uruguayan international could start with Mohamed Salah and winter signing, Cody Gakpo, in the attack.

In the center of the park, Fabinho may feature in the defensive midfield role and ahead of the Brazilian, skipper Henderson and young Harvey Elliott may start.

Record signing, Virgil van Dijk, and French star, Ibrahima Konate would likely play in the central defense in front of Alisson Becker.

On the other hand, Trent and Robbo should feature in the fullback positions for the Merseysiders.

Here is Liverpool’s predicted 4-3-3 lineup vs Manchester City: