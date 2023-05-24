Sporting CP could end up losing more than a few key players in the summer transfer window and Liverpool are mainly linked with Manuel Ugarte.

According to a story covered by Record today (news image provided below), the likes of Pote, Ugarte, Inacio and Edwards may exit the Lions.

The famous Portuguese media outlet have mentioned that Ruben Amorim wants to know who he can count on and wants the transfers resolved before the return to training in July.

Last summer, Matheus Nunes left the Lisbon side to join Wolves in August 2022 and the manager is not looking to face a similar situation this year.

It is reported that Ugarte is the “main candidate” expected to leave Sporting and Liverpool is the club “to open the door” to sign him.

A few days ago, we covered a story (via Record) stating that the Merseysiders are prepared to make an offer to lure the South American, who has a release clause of £52m (60 million euros) in his contract.

Earlier this month, Le Parisien revealed the Reds are pressing to lure Goncalo Inacio from the 2020-21 Liga Nos champions.

Record have not named Liverpool but claim that multiple clubs in the Premier League are after the central defender, who has a release clause of 45 million euros.

Jurgen Klopp needs to reinforce the midfield on priority basis this summer and then he must also focus on improving the inconsistent backline.

We shall see how the transfers unfold and will keep you updated.