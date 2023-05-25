Three midfielders Liverpool must sign this summer

Liverpool were fighting for all four titles in the last campaign and managed to play every single game in an exhausting season.

However, this time around, they have miserably failed and are set to not qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

It will make sense not to bet on Liverpool for winning the title next season as they are so far behind Manchester City in terms of quality and depth.

The biggest dilemma is in the center of the park and with players like Milner, Ox and Keita leaving, Klopp must adequately reinforce the department.

In your view, the Reds need three midfielders, who can play in the No. 6, No. 8 and No. 10 positions, to reinforce things in the center of the park. We take a look at the options.

Alexis Mac Allister

The Argentine international, who won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year, has been a sensation for Brighton in the current season.

Reports coming from South American indicate that he is going to sign for Liverpool in a deal worth 70 million euros.

Mac Allister is a hard working box to box midfielder, who can occupy the No. 8 position in the center.

He likes to press and make driving runs into the box and directly contributed in no fewer than fourteen goals this term. Not even a single Reds midfielder has managed to achieve double figures in terms of goals/assists this season.

Mason Mount

As per reports, the Merseysiders are leading the race to sign Mason Mount, whose contract with Chelsea will run out in 2024.

The England international set up the winning goal of the Champions League back in 2021 and has been a superstar at Stamford Bridge.

Since the departure of Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool have not had a natural No.10, who can effectively score and create goals on regular basis.

Mount is a fantastic central attacking midfielder, who has proved to be effective as a winger and even as a creative CM when needed.

Ryan Gravenberch

The talented Dutch international has only warmed the bench for Bayern Munich since joining the German Bundesliga side from Ajax last year.

Gravenberch likes to play in the No.6 role, he can tackle, press and pass the ball from distance.

The Bavarians only paid a fee of 20 million euros to hire his services and since he has not played much, we can expect him to leave for not so big a fee.

We do have veterans Fabinho and Thiago, who have proved to be great in the No. 6 role but the latter has been highly injury prone and the former has been inconsistent this season.

In such a scenario, 21-year-old, Gravenberch, would be a decent addition to the squad.

Have your say – Who should Klopp sign to reinforce the midfield at Anfield?