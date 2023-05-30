Liverpool have been heavily linked with Uruguayan international, Manuel Ugarte, but the latest reports suggest he wants to join Chelsea.

Ten days ago, we covered a story via Record claiming that the Reds are ready to submit a bid to sign the Sporting CP midfielder.

Today, the renowned Portuguese media outlet have published a report (news image provided below), stating Ugarte prefers to sign for the Blues.

The news source have mentioned that Chelsea are activating the release clause of 60 million euros and are also offering 5 million euros extra in bonuses to get the signing done.

Last week, PSG were reportedly ahead in the race but now, the Stamford Bridge outfit have taken the lead after formalizing an offer worth 65 million euros (£56m).

Record claim the 22-year-old defensive midfielder already knows the terms of the contract put on the table by Chelsea.

It must be remembered the Blues only earned 44 points in the recently concluded Premier League campaign and will not take part in Europe next season.

PSG have won the Ligue 1 again and will take part in the Champions League.

Chelsea broke the British transfer record to improve their midfield by signing Argentine midfielder, Enzo Fernandez, from Benfica in the winter window.

Now, they look set to further improve the department by securing the signing of Ugarte for £56m.

In contrast, Liverpool have not strengthened things in the center of the park since 2020. They are offloading multiple midfielders this summer and have an aging department.

The Reds need a major overhaul and must sign quality midfielders at the earliest to prepare for the next campaign. We need a young DM to eventually replace Fabinho but it seems Ugarte is heading to Chelsea.