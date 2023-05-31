Liverpool have been linked with Brazilian international and Newcastle United star, Bruno Guimaraes, and the latest reports are intriguing,

According to Goal, Liverpool are willing to make an effort to sign the South American midfielder and have already initiated talks.

The renowned media outlet have mentioned that even Barcelona have made contact to lure the Samba star, who has been brilliant for the Magpies this season.

It is reported that the St. James’ Park outfit want to hold on to the prized asset and are looking to hand him a new contract. Currently, he is earning around £160,000 a week.

The 25-year-old is naturally a defensive midfielder, who likes to break play, but he has also proved to be creative in the attacking third.

Guimaraes was one of the best midfielders in the recently concluded Premier League campaign.

He helped Newcastle keep 13 clean sheets and maintain the best (joint) defensive record in the competition.

On the other hand, the Selecao star directly contributed in 9 goals in 32 appearances (4 goals and 5 assists).

Earlier this month, former PL goalie claimed that the Samba midfielder is a “brilliant” player (BBC), moreover, NUFC manager, Eddie Howe, said that he is a “competitor and winner”.

Liverpool need a versatile and quality midfielder like Bruno Guimaraes to reinforce the department but unlike Barcelona and Newcastle, they cannot offer Champions League football next season.