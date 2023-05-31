Liverpool are intent on strengthening their midfield and once again, the name of Manu Kone is in the lime light.

Back in August 2022, the Mereysiders showed interest in the young French midfielder as per Media Foot.

On the other hand, in January 2023, Football Transfers reported that the Anfield club have already held talks to lure the 22-year-old from Borussia Monchengladbach

Now, the latest reports indicate that Jurgen Klopp is pressing to finally sign Kone in the next summer transfer window.

According to Bild, Klopp wants the central midfielder and the Reds’ intention to lure him are “big” and “real”.

The well known German media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool have made contact with the management of the player to secure his signature.

It is reported the six-time European champions have also asked about the potential price to hire the Bundesliga player and Monchengladbach have quoted a fee of around £38.8m (45 million euros).

Last year, among holding and creative midfielders in Europe’s big 5 leagues, no one completed more dribbles than Manu Kone.

Klopp loves players who can consistently press and counter press to win the ball and the youngster is a pressing machine.

Monchengladbach had their worst season in the last 12 years and only earned 43 points in the league. Likewise, Kone had an inconsistent campaign with some weak performances but Bild claim he is a quality talent.

In your opinion, should Liverpool bid £38.8m to finally sign him?