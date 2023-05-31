Liverpool need to sign young and quality midfielders to improve their aging midfield and we are heavily linked with Khephren Thuram.

According to L’Equipe, the Reds have taken steps to hire the services of the Les Bleus midfielder from OGC Nice in the summer transfer window.

The famous French media outlet have claimed that the Merseysiders have been in talks for some time as they look to secure the signature of the 22-year-old play breaker.

It is reported that the player and his representatives like the idea of signing for Liverpool.

Thuram has been a strong play breaker for the Ligue 1 side. Nice have so far conceded 36 goals in 37 league games and have a better defensive record than champions, Paris Saint-Germain, who have let in 37 goals this term.

On the other hand, the youngster has proved to be effective in the attacking third as well. He has scored two goals and provided eight assists this term.

The Italy-born player still has more than two years left on his contract with Nice and as per RMC Sport, it could take a fee of £34.5m (40 million euros) to sign him this summer.

Under Klopp, Fabinho has been our first choice defensive midfielder over the years but he had his worst season and will turn 30 in October.

Veterans, Thiago and Henderson, can feature in the No. 6 role as well but the latter cannot press and break play for 90 minutes and the former has been highly injury prone.

So, we need a young holding midfielder for the years to come. In your opinion, should Liverpool bid £34.5m to sign Khephren Thuram?