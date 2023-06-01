Liverpool have to act fast and secure key targets early on this summer and it seems that the first signing is very close.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are ready to agree the asking fee to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have almost agreed terms of a contract with the Argentine international.

On the other hand, the Italian journalist has mentioned that the Merseysiders are ready to pay the release clause, i.e. less than £70million, to lure the World Champion.

As per today’s version of Sport, Liverpool will pay £68.7million (80 million euros) to sign Mac Allister from the Seagulls.

The 24-year-old versatile midfielder can effectively play in the defensive, central and attacking midfield positions and has the quality and the experience to strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

In the recently concluded campaign, the former Argentinos Juniors midfielder directly contributed in 15 goals in all competitions for Brighton.

He netted a goal and provided an assist in La Albiceleste’s World Cup winning campaign in Qatar last year.

Under the management of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s midfield has mainly operated as an engine but the department, that was full of veterans and injury prone players, failed to consistently work last term. As a result, we failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Salah made it clear that CL qualification is the bare minimum requirement for the Reds, who have won the tournament six times.

They need key signings to bunce back next season and luring Alexis Mac Allister would surely be a step in the right direction.