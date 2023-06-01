Liverpool are in the market for a new right back and the name of Benjamin Pavard has been in the lime light.

The Reds sold Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich last summer and are now interested in signing the French defender from the Bavarians this summer.

Recently, we covered a story (via Kicker) stating that the Reds have made contact with the German champions to sign the Les Bleus fullback.

According to Sky Sports, Pavard, who will be out of contract in 12 months, has made his decision to leave the Allianz Arena outfit this summer.

As per a report published by L’Equipe yesterday, the Bundesliga giants will allow their prized asset to leave if they receive a fee more than what they paid to sign him.

Back in 2019, Bayern secured the signing of the 27-year-old star for 35 million euros (Marca). So, Liverpool have to pay more than £30m to get the deal done.

Pavard was a key member of the France squad that won the World Cup in 2018 and the UEFA Nations League in 2021.

Last year, at the FIFA World Cup, the experienced defender only featured in the opening game of the tournament for France. After that, he only warmed the bench as Deschamps preferred Kounde in the RB role.

In the recently concluded Premier League campaign, Klopp’s men conceded 21 goals more than they did in the 2021-22 season. So, the backline must be adequately reinforced this summer.

In your view, should Liverpool pay over £30m to sign Benjamin Pavard?