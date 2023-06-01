Liverpool agree £39m+ contract for signing – Report

Liverpool were unable to secure key midfield targets last summer and paid the price with a dismal Premier League campaign.

They will be taking part in the Europa League next season but are not ready to learn from past mistakes.

News – Liverpool ready to agree asking fee to sign £68.7million star – Reports

As per Fabrizio Romano, our prime midfield target, Jude Bellingham, is close to signing for Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

On the other hand, according to The Telegraph, another key Anfield target, Mason Mount, has now agreed to sign for Manchester United.

Now, Liverpool’s all focus is on completing the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and reports indicate that the Reds have agreed a contract worth £39m+ with the player.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have secured personal terms worth over £150,000 a week, 7.8m a year to sign the Argentine star.

The news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders are looking to finalize a deal worth £60m with the Seagulls to seal the signing this summer.

As per TyC Sports journalist, German Garcia Grova, Mac Allister will sign a deal until 2028. So, the entire worth of the five year contract agreed with Liverpool is more than £39m.

The South American midfielder wears the No.10 shirt for Brighton and it will not come as any surprise to see him wear the same number at Anfield.

The iconic shirt was vacated by club legend, Sadio Mane, who joined Bayern Munich last summer and recently won his first Bundesliga title with the Bavarians.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.