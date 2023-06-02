Liverpool seem serious about signing Manu Kone from Borussia Monchengladbach as per multiple reports in the media.

Jurgen Klopp needs to adequately strengthen the midfield department this summer and is pressing the club to sign the French player (via Bild).

Tobi Altschaffl, who works for Sport Bild has claimed that Liverpool are leading to seal the signing of the 22-year-old central midfielder.

Speaking to Empire of the Kop, the German journalist stated:

“Liverpool is No.1 for him. There is a new era starting in the midfield of Liverpool and he could be one piece of the puzzle for that.”

Kone’s current deal with the Bundesliga side will expire in 2025 and Altschaffl believes an initial fee of £25.7m plus £4.3m in add-ons could be enough to get the deal done.

“Kone is more likely (signing) because he’s not going to have a high transfer fee. Maybe at the end its €30m plus €5m bonus – something like that. This could go fast if Liverpool are pushing.”

The youngster likes to press and win the ball in the center of the park but he is not someone who can regularly score and create goals.

He only scored a goal and provided just one assist in 30 league games for Monchengladbach in the recently concluded campaign.

We seriously lack midfielders who can be productive in the attacking third. Senior players like Thiago, Hendo and Fabinho did not even score a single goal last term.

Do you think Manu Kone is good enough to get straight into Klopp’s starting lineup at Anfield?