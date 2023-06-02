Another day, another story suggesting that Liverpool are very close to securing the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

Last month, The Daily Star reported that it could take a huge fee of £80million to lure the South American central midfielder in the summer.

However, as per the latest update, Liverpool are prepared to pay over £55m to agree a deal with the Seagulls for the Argentine international.

According to Football Insider, the Merseysiders are set to activate the release clause and will offer the Amex outfit a fee between £55m-£60m to secure the signing.

The news source have mentioned that the Anfield club have already agreed terms of a contract to treble Mac Allister’s current wages at Brighton.

It is reported that the former Boca Juniors midfielder is all set to become the first signing of the summer for Jurgen Klopp, who is planning a major overhaul of the midfield.

The 24-year-old was one of the best players for Roberto De Zerbi, who already expects to lose his prized asset in the transfer window (BBC).

Under Klopp, Liverpool have heavily relied on attackers and wingbacks for creating/scoring goals and they need a game changer in the center of the park.

Mac Allister found the net ten times in the Premier League, three more than Belgian international, Kevin de Bruyne, who is arguably the best midfielder in the country.

Do you think the World Cup winning star is worth more than £55m?