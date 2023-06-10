Liverpool have already secured the signing of Alexis Mac Allister and are looking to further improve their squad for the next season.

As per reports going on in the Italian media (news image provided below), the Reds want to hire the services of Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

As per La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Liverpool like the Azzurri playmaker and he could end up leaving the Old Lady in the summer transfer window.

The Milan based outlet have mentioned that the Bianconeri may be able to get a fee of around £30m-£34m (35-40 million euros) from the sale of the attacker.

It is reported that German champions, Bayern Munich, are also interested in luring Chiesa, who was named in the Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament.

Another Italian source in the form of CalcioMercatoWeb have claimed that Liverpool have set their sights on signing the 25-year-old star.

On the other hand, as per Correire dello Sport, the former Viola playmaker is preparing to leave Juventus after a difficult campaign.

The Rome based news source claim Chiesa is ready to evaluate offers to exit the Turin based club in the summer.

The 40-capped international made 33 appearances for Juve last season and directly contributed in 10 goals. However, he was mostly injured and only managed to start 11 times.

Liverpool had to suffer a lot last season when attackers like Jota, Firmino and Diaz were out injured. They surely must not move to sign an injury prone player like Chiesa. What do you think?