Liverpool have been heavily linked with Federico Chiesa this month and the latest reports indicate they are ready to submit an offer to sign him.

Earlier in June, we covered a story via La Gazzetta Dello Sport claiming that the Reds, above all, are looking to sign the Italian international , who is valued at around 40-45 million euros by Juventus.

News – £38m star waits for Liverpool offer to sign him – Report

Yesterday, multiple Italian outlets covered stories on the subject.

As per Tutto Sport, Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle are willing to offer the attacker the showcase of the Premier League.

The renowned news source claimed that Jurgen Klopp in particular is very intrigued by the 25-year-old versatile playmaker.

On the other hand, according to Calcio Mercato Web, Liverpool are ready to submit an offer worth 35 million euros to lure Chiesa.

It is reported the Old Lady are seriously thinking about selling the Azzurri star, who was mostly on the treatment table last season.

The Euro 2020 champions is a talented and quality player but in the last two seasons, he was unable to play on regular basis due to multiple fitness concerns.

In the recently concluded campaign, the £154,000 a week star had to deal with knee and muscle injuries and only started six games in the Serie A (two goals and five assists).

Do you think Liverpool should still sign him keeping in view his torrid fitness record?