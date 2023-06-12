Liverpool have been linked with French international and Bayern Munich star, Benjamin Pavard, and reports indicate that he is closer to moving to Anfield.

Lately, Christian Falk has revealed the Merseysiders are in talks with the Bavarians to lure the versatile defender in the summer transfer window.

Yesterday, Spanish outlet Sport reported (news image provided below) that the future of the 27-year-old ‘would be close to Liverpool’.

As per the Catalan source, Pavard was offered to Barcelona months ago and the Blaugrana seriously valued the option of signing him when it seemed Jules Kounde could leave the club.

The former Sevilla defender is expected to stay and therefore, the Spanish champions will now pursue the signing of a right back next year.

However, Pavard is not going to wait for 2024, he is already leaving this summer and due to Barca’s decision, Liverpool are closer to getting him.

Sport claim even Inter Milan asked about hiring the 2018 World Cup winning star but Bayern’s asking price of £25.6m (30 million euros) is a problem for the Nerazzurri to enter the bidding.

A few hours ago, famous journalist, Fabrizio Romano, claimed that the Reds have a clear intention of signing a new center half in the summer transfer window. Moreover, David Lynch reported the Anfield side could sign a right-sided defender.

Pavard is naturally a right back but he effectively played in the center back position for the German champions in the recently concluded campaign.

His versatility could be a huge asset as Klopp needs a top RB if he continues to play Trent Alexander-Anold, who was average defensively last term, in the midfield.

Have your say – Should Liverpool bid £25.6m to sign Benjamin Pavard?