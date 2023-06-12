Liverpool have been linked with Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone for some time and the latest reports are intriguing

After securing Mac Allister from Brighton, Jurgen Klopp is looking to further bolster things in the center of the park and the Borussia Monchengladbach starlet is high on the wish list at Anfield.

Multiple reports in the British media have suggested that the Reds are interested in bringing the 22-year-old midfielder to the club.

According to The Daily Express, the 19-time English champions want to add two more central players and Klopp is confident of securing Kone as the next midfield signing.

The news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders are in talks with the Bundesliga side over a transfer fee of £30m.

The Daily Mail have also talked about Liverpool’s interest in the former Toulouse player and his compatriot, Thuram. The duo are known for their pressing and energy in the center of the park.

Kone, who had 86.02% pass completion, is more of a play breaker and the media outlet claim he could cost between £35m and £40m.

In 2022, the French youngster completed the highest number of take-ons (59) among central and defensive midfielders (Squawka).

Fabinho is our first choice defensive midfielder and last season, he was highly inconsistent, especially in the first half of the campaign.

On the other hand, skipper, Henderson, was unable to press like a machine like he used to do and Thiago spent majority of the time on the treatment table.

With Keita, Milner and Ox gone, Liverpool are rightly looking to improve the aging midfield by signing young, creative and hard-working players.

In your opinion, should the Reds agree a fee of £30m to sign Manu Kone?