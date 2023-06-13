Liverpool have been linked with Spanish youngster, Gabri Veiga, for some time and the latest reports suggest the Reds are set to make a solid move to sign him,

According to Rudy Galetti, the Celta Vigo midfielder is a wanted player, who has a release clause of £34.3m.

News – Sport – £25.6m star closer to Liverpool move due to Barca decision

The journalist has claimed that Liverpool are set to make a “concrete move” to hire the services of the 21-year-old, who was in brilliant form last season.

Last week, renowned Spanish outlet, Sport revealed that the Merseysiders have already raised their contractual offer for Veiga, moreover, they are even prepared to meet the £34.3m termination clause to secure his signature.

Speaking about the future, the versatile midfielder stated:

“Right now I don’t think about the future, the present is the under 21 team. I am completely focused on the European (U-21 Championships).”

“I want to live in the present, my future will be seen (later), now I want to represent my country,”

Veiga directly contributed in fifteen goals in the recently concluded Spanish League campaign (eleven goals and four assists).

In the final game of the season, he scored both the goals in the 2-1 victory over La Liga champions, Barcelona.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool already know the conditions required to get the deal over the line. In your view, should the Reds activate the £34.3m clause to sign Gabri Veiga?