Liverpool have lost to Real Madrid in the last three Champions League campaigns and they have lost key transfer targets to the Los Blancos as well.

Last year, the Reds were eager to lure Tchouameni from Monaco but in the end, the French midfielder decided to move to the Bernabeu.

This time around, our priority midfield target was Jude Bellingham but Madrid have once again won the race and the England international will wear the famous white shirt next season.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are serious about taking a top midfielder from the La Liga giants. The player in discussion is Federico Valverde.

According to Spanish source, Nacional, the Reds were willing to offer 100 million euros to lure the Uruguayan international last summer but were turned down.

The Catalan outlet claim that this summer, at first, the Merseysiders were looking to offer 60 million euros for the versatile midfielder but Florentino Perez rejected the advances.

Now, Liverpool are offering an initial fee of 80 million euros (£68.5million) plus 20 million euros in add-ons but the move will still not be enough to get Valverde.

It is reported that the Real Madrid president is not prepared to even start negotiations if the figure in discussion is less than fixed 100 million euros (£85.6million) . On the other hand, he will not consider a sale if the value is not over 100 million euros.

The South American star joined the Los Merengues in 2016 and at the age of 24, he has won every major prize with the club.

So, he can be tempted for a new challenge but the major dilemma is that Liverpool do not offer Champions League football next season. Valverde provided the assist to win the CL for Ancelotti last year.

Having already signed Mac Allister this summer, who should Klopp lure next to strengthen the squad?