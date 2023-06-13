Liverpool have been heavily linked with Southampton starlet, Romeo Lavia, for some time and the latest reports indicate the Reds will press to sign the player on one condition.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, the Reds have made contact with the representatives of the player and registered their interest in luring him.

News – Contract already offered – Liverpool to make solid move to sign £34.3m player

However, they are not prepared to enter into a bidding war to hire the services of the 19-year-old midfielder from Southampton.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool will move to sign Lavia only if he’s ready to agree a move to Anfield.

It is reported that Chelsea are also interested in getting the teenager from the relegated Saints, who value their prized asset at around £45m-£50m.

Jurgen Klopp has already added a creative central midfielder to the squad by bringing in World champion, Alexis Mac Allister, from Brighton.

Now, he needs a more defense minded player, who can press, tackle and win the ball in the center of the park. In such a scenario, Lavia is on the radar.

The Belgian youngster made 29 appearances for Southampton in the last Premier League campaign and could not save his team from relegation.

However, the fact that top Premier League clubs are after him suggests that the boy has got serious talent to excel in a better team.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.