Liverpool have signed a creative midfielder in the form of Mac Allister and are now in search of a play breaker to improve the midfield.

In the January transfer window, the Reds were pressing to lure Moroccan international, Sofyan Amrabat, but Fiorentina refused to sell their prized asset.

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool have now made contact to finally sign the African defensive midfielder in the summer transfer window.

As per today’s version of Sport (news image provided below), Amrabat is prepared to leave the Viola and his priority is to move to Barcelona.

However, the Catalan outlet have mentioned that the Spanish champions consider the asking price of 30 million euros plus add-ons very high.

If reports in Italy are to be believed (La Gazzetta Dello Sport), Fiorentina want a minimum fee of £35m to offload the 26-year-old midfielder.

Sport claim Liverpool are one of the few top clubs bidding to sign Amrabat and have inquired for his signing.

The former Eredivisie holding midfielder was one of the best players at the FIFA World Cup last year. His top performances earned Morocco a place in the semi finals of the competition.

Amrabat helped his nation keep clean sheets against Croatia and Belgium in the group stages and versus Spain and Portugal in the Knock-out stages in Qatar.

Fabinho has been a great servant at Anfield for years but he is past his prime and will turn 30 in October. Sooner rather than later, we will have to replace the first choice DM and for now, we need depth in the position.

Do you think Sofyan Amrabat is good enough to improve the midfield? Should Liverpool bid £355m to sign him?