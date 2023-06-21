Liverpool have been quiet in the transfer market since signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton earlier this month.

As per recent reports going on in the media, the Reds are interested in hiring the services of Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan.

News – Liverpool prepared to guarantee £26million deal to get signing done

Yesterday, Gazzetta revealed the Anfield club are in pole position to lure the Italian international from the Nerazzurri this summer.

In Britain, The Independent also claim that the 19-time English champions are after the 26-year-old midfielder but the asking price is a problem.

As per Miguel Delaney’s report, Liverpool believe Barella will be the perfect signing to complement Mac Allister in the center of the park at Anfield.

However, the Serie A giants are demanding a mammoth amount of around £80m for their prized asset and the Merseysiders feel the asking fee is way too high.

Over the years under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds have lacked midfielders who can score and create goals on regular basis.

The German manager has focused on players who can consistently press and win the ball, now, he is also looking at creative stars.

Last season, Mac Allister directly contributed in fifteen goals for the Seagulls, on the other hand, Barella directly contributed in no fewer than nineteen goals for Inter Milan.

Balotelli was the last Italian player to arrive at Anfield and he turned out to be a massive flop. Even Borini and Aquilani failed in England.

Have your say – Should Liverpool press to secure the signing of Nicolo Barella?