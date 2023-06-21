Having already lured Alexis Mac Allister this summer, Liverpool will soon press to add another midfielder to improve the squad.

According to Nice-Matin (via SW), Khephren Thuram is closest to leaving OGC Nice in the transfer window and the Reds will accelerate their efforts to sign him.

News – Liverpool prepared to activate £34.2million clause for signing

Currently, the Les Bleus midfielder is with the Under-21 France squad, who will face their first game of the European Championships versus Italy tomorrow night.

The French news outlet have mentioned that the Merseysiders would wait until the end of the U-21 competition to make an offer to hire his services.

It is reported that Nice want at least 40 million euros for their prized asset and Liverpool’s bid would be close to the amount.

As per a recent story covered by The Athletic, Thuram is valued at around £50m.

Nice had an average campaign last term as they ended the season in ninth place. However, Thuram consistently performed well and made it into the Ligue 1 Team of the Season.

Naturally, the 22-year-old is a play breaker but he averaged three shot-creating actions per match in the league.

In all competitions, the youngster directly contributed in ten goals (two goals, eight assists).

Having already offloaded, Ox, Milner and Keita, Liverpool need quality and depth in the center of the park and versatile talent like Khephren Thuram would reinforce the department at Anfield.