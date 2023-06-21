Liverpool are in search of a quality defensive midfielder and the name of Sofyan Amrabat has been linked with the Reds lately.

According to reports going in the Italian media, the Merseysiders are serious about signing the Moroccan international from Fiorentina.

News – Liverpool prepared to activate £34.2million clause for signing

As per FirenzeViola, Liverpool are ‘ready to pay’ what the Serie A side are asking for to hire the services of the African star.

A similar story was covered on Paisley Gates yesterday via Corriere dello Sport and the required fee mentioned was 30 million euros.

However, as per today’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), the market value of Amrabat is depreciating.

The Milan based news outlet have stated that Fiorentina are in serious need of ‘income’ but the price is going down for the 26-year-old, who is wanted by Liverpool, NUFC, Barca and Atletico.

GdS claim initially the price was 40 million euros and now it’s been cut half to just around 20 million euros (£17million).

The former Feyenoord midfielder’s current deal with the Viola will expire in 12 months and they do not want to lose him for nothing.

At the FIFA World Cup, Amrabat, helped Morocco keep clean sheets against European giants like Croatia, Portugal, Spain and Belgium.

In our view, the asking price of £17million for a quality player in his peak years should be considered a massive bargain and Liverpool must sign him to cover/replace Fabinho. What do you think?