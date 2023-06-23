Liverpool have been heavily linked with Italian international, Federico Chiesa, this month and the latest reports are intriguing.

As per today’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), Liverpool ‘break in’ to secure ‘top signing’ of Federico Chiesa

The Italian media outlet have mentioned that the Reds are prepared to splash the cash to sign the Azzurri playmaker this summer.

For now, the Merseysiders have not moved officially but soon, they could submit a bid worth 40-45 million euros for Chiesa.

However, GdS claim Juventus would demand a fee of around 60 million euros (£51.6million) to sell their prized asset, who is also on the radar of Bayern Munich, Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old star’s current deal with the Bianconeri will expire in 2025, he earns around 5 million euros per season and his reps have demanded a new deal worth 8 million euros per season (inclusive of bonuses).

Juve cannot afford to pay him the above mentioned salary, on the other hand, Liverpool are willing to offer him the big wages to sign him.

It is reported that the Anfield club are taking the lead as even the player himself is intrigued by the idea of playing in Jurgen Klopp’s 4-3-3 system.

Chiesa scored 4 goals and provided 6 assists for the Turin based club last season and spent majority of the time on the treatment table.

He is a quality attacker, who can be deployed anywhere in the offensive third but injuries have halted his progress in the last two years.

The 41-capped international won the Euro 2020 under Roberto Mancini and was named in the Team of the Tournament. In the recently concluded Nations League campaign, he helped Italy earn a Brzone medal.

In the third place play-off against the Netherlands, Chiesa outsmarted Liverpool star, Virgil van Dijk, before scoring the decisive goal of the contest.

Jurgen Klopp rates the former Viola playmaker very highly. Should the Reds bid £51.6million to secure his signing?