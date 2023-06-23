Liverpool seem serious about signing Gabri Veiga and today, another media outlet have confirmed the personal terms offered by the Reds.

Yesterday, we covered a story from Italy that the Reds are ready to agree a contract that will make the Celta Vigo midfielder earn around 5 million euros a year.

Today, famous Spanish outlet, Mundo Deportivo, have also revealed (press image provided below) that as per a source close to the Anfield club, an offer close to the above mentioned amount has reached the representatives of Veiga.

At the moment, he only earns around 180,000 euros a year, so, Liverpool are multiplying the current terms 28x to sign him.

However, the Catalan source state it would be difficult for the Merseysiders to pay the £34million release clause to get the signing done.

Regarding the exit clause, the Barcelona based outlet have made a claim which is completely opposite to the one made by AS two days ago.

The Madrid based newspaper reported Liverpool are willing to activate the clause to sign the 21-year-old for £34million.

Veiga is currently focusing on international duty and would be looking to start for Spain when they face Croatia in the second group game of the U-23 European Championships.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.