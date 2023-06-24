Liverpool are still in search of their second midfield signing and remain linked with a number of quality stars. One of them is Khephren Thuram.

As per reports going on in the media, Liverpool are pushing to reach a breakthrough with Nice to sign the French midfielder.

According to an exclusive report recently published by Football Insider, the Reds remain in talks to lure the Les Bleus midfielder in the summer transfer window.

David Lynch claims that the Ligue 1 side would want a bidding war in order to get the maximum possible fee for their prized asset.

It is reported that a deal is possible, however, if Liverpool fail to reach a breakthrough, then they could move in to lure Ryan Gravenberch from German champions, Bayern Munich.

Thuram is versatile talent, who was one of the best players in the French league in the last campaign.

He is not only a solid play breaker but has also proved to be productive in the attacking third. The 22-year-old likes to make driving runs in the box and created regular chances for Nice last term (Ligue 1).

Deservedly, the young star made it into the Ligue 1’s Team of the Year.

On Thursday, Thuram was impressive in the center of the park as France defeated Italy in their opening game of the U-21 Euro 2023. Tomorrow, the French side will collide against Norway.

Nice value the midfielder at around £50m (The Athletic) and his current deal is due to expire in two years.

As per today’s version of The Mirror, it seems likely that one of Thuram, Manu Kone or Gravenberch could join Mac Allister at Anfield.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.