Federico Chiesa’s future at Juventus is uncertain and the Italian playmaker is seriously wanted by the Anfield club.

As per the latest update coming from Italy today, Liverpool are determined to sign Chiesa in the summer transfer window.

News – CorSport – Liverpool concretely move to sign £25.8million star

According to La Stampa, the Reds insist on luring the Azzurri attacker from the Old Lady, they do not give up.

However, the Italian news source have mentioned that despite concrete interest, the Merseysiders are still far from meeting the asking price.

The Turin based media outlet reveal Liverpool have to agree a deal worth 60 million euro (£52m) with the Bianconeri to lure the former Fiorentina star.

La Stampa claim the next few days will be decisive to understand the fate and if Chiesa ends up closing a move to Anfield, then Juventus could move in to replace him by signing Nicolo Zaniolo from AS Roma.

Yesterday, we covered a report on the subject via La Gazzetta Dello Sport and stated that the Reds could offer around 40-45 million euros for the 25-year-old.

Back in 2021, Chiesa was one of the most in form attackers in the world. He was injury free and performed at the optimum level for both the club and the country. His market value was around 90 million euros (CM).

However, in the last two Serie A campaigns, he has started a combined 17 games and spent majority of the time out injured.

Therefore, the valuation had to drop but do you think it should drop well below £52m?