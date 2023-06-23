As per recent reports going on in the media, Liverpool are seriously linked with Inter Milan midfield maestro, Nicolo Barella.

The Italian international had a brilliant season with the Nerazzurri but could end up leaving the club in the summer transfer window.

News – Liverpool break in, offer big salary to secure signing of £51.6million star – Report

As per today’s version of O Jogo (news image provided below), Inter are preparing for the exit of Barella as they are already looking at possible options to replace him.

The Portuguese news source have mentioned that the Serie A giants can offer a fee of 40 million euros to sign Otavio from FC Porto.

Even champions, Napoli, are interested in signing the Seleccao midfielder, whose current contract has a clause of 40 million euros.

O Jogo claim the exit clause will rise to 60 million euros on 15th July but Inter should not have to pay that much if they offload Barella soon. He is highly coveted by Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Porto-based media outlet claim the Italian side are aiming to get a figure close to 120 million euros (£102million) to sell the 26-year-old star.

The value mentioned is way too high as compared to the one recently reported in the Italian media. On Tuesday, La Gazzetta Dello Sport revealed that Liverpool are favorites to sign the Azzurri midfielder, who is rated at 80 million euros (£68million)

Nicolo Barella is a decorated player with ample experience and quality to reinforce things in the center of the park at Anfield.

Have your say – Should Liverpool break the bank to hire his services this summer?