Liverpool have been linked with Moroccan international and Fiorentina star, Sofyan Amrabat, and we have another update coming from Italy.

As per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), the African star is the closest to leaving the Viola this summer.

News – Liverpool multiply terms to sign £34million midfielder, confirmed by another source

No one at the club is looking to “re-establish” relations with the player to hold on to him but the dilemma is that so far, no club has submitted an offer to sign him.

The Italian media outlet have mentioned that Fiorentina are targeting midfielders like Maxime Lopez and Hjulmand to replace the former Verona player.

CorSport claim Liverpool, in particular, have concretely moved to sign Amrabat but they do not intend to come close to the asking price set by president, Commisso.

It is reported that the Serie A side are demanding a fee of £25.8million (30 million euros) to offload the 26-year-old.

Amrabat was one of the best players at the FIFA World Cup as Morocco became the first African team to reach the semi finals of the competition.

He was a key member of the Fiorentina side that reached the finals of the UEFA Conference League but eventually lost to West Ham.

Without doubt, Sofyan Amrabat is a solid play breaker and Liverpool need to reinforce their DM position.

In your view, should they splash £25.8million to secure his signing?