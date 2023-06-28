Liverpool have been linked with French international and Bayern Munich defender, Benjamin Pavard, this month and the latest reports are positive.

Earlier in June, Christiak Falk revealed the Reds are in talks to sign the versatile Les Bleus star in the summer transfer window.

News – Liverpool clear to seal deal, well ahead to sign £34.4million player – Report

Moreover, Bild also talked about the interest from the Merseysiders and stated a fee of 32 million euros (£27.5m) will be needed to get him.

Yesterday, Calcio Mercato Web covered a story and claimed that Pavard’s move to the Anfield club is imminent.

As per the Italian media outlet, Liverpool are ready to close the deal to lure the 27-year-old from the Bavarians, who has been on the radar of Inter Milan for some time.

The Nerazzurri have been looking at the Frenchman to replace Dumfries, whose future at the San Siro has been up in the air.

However, CMW claim that the winning proposal is already ready at Anfield for Jurgen Klopp to complete his signing.

Pavard is a decorated star, he won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 under Deschamps and even scored the goal of the tournament.

He has won every major title with Bayern Munich. Last season, the experienced player helped the team keep 18 clean sheets and also directly contributed in 8 goals in the attacking third.

The 49-capped international is naturally a right back, who has even performed brilliantly in the central defense. The Reds need to improve both the CB and RB positions, so, he can be the perfect man for Klopp.

In your view, should Liverpool bid £27.5m to close the signing of Benjamin Pavard?