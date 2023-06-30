Liverpool are after Goncalo Inacio and the latest reports indicate they can easily activate the £38.7million clause to sign him this summer.

Three days back, Spanish source, AS, reported that the Reds will make an attempt to lure the central defender from Sporting CP.

News – Deal imminent – Liverpool ready to close signing of £27.5m defender – Report

As per today’s version of O Jogo (news image provided below), president, Federico Varandas wants to hold on to the key players in the team by agreeing new deals with them.

Inacio’s current contract with the Lions will expire in 2026 and it has a release clause of 45 million euros (£38.7million).

The Porto based media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool, Newcastle and Arsenal are interested in the 21-year-old, and for the Premier League trio, the £38.7million fee is ‘easily attainable’.

In such a scenario, Sporting CP intend to secure a fresh terms with the central defender to raise his salary to a million per season.

More importantly, Varandas wants to add a release clause of 60 million euros (£52million) in the new deal.

One of the biggest reasons the Reds failed to earn a place in the top four last season was their leaky defense.

Jurgen Klopp’s backline let in 47 goals in the Premier League, even 9th placed Brentford had a better record.

In contrast, the Anfield club, while chasing the quadruple, only conceded 26 goals in the 2021-22 PL campaign. Therefore, the defense must be improved to bounce back next season.

Have your say – Should Liverpool activate the £38.7million clause for Inacio?