Liverpool are close to completing their second signing of the summer by bringing in Hungary captain, Dominik Szoboszlai, from RB Leipzig.

Three days back, The Athletic reported the Reds held talks with the representative of the player, who has been a hit in the Bundesliga.

Last night, the six-time European champions acted quickly and agreed to pay the £60million clause to hire his services.

As per The Mail, the move is close. In Germany, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder takes home around £80,000 a week and he would get a massive pay rise at Anfield.

According to The Guardian (Fabrizio Romano), Szoboszlai has agreed personal terms with Liverpool, who have triggered the clause to get the signing done.

The young playmaker wanted to work under Klopp and has now got his wish (Index (via Liverpool Echo):

“It would certainly be a special experience to work under Klopp, as it would be under Guardiola or Jose Mourinho.”

Szoboszlai is naturally a central attacking midfielder but last season, he mainly excelled in the right wing role.

In the 2021-22 campaign, he played majority of the games in the No. 10 role and directly contributed in 19 goals.

Last season, he mostly featured on the right flank for Leipzig and directly contributed in no fewer than 23 goals (10 goals and 13 assists).

In all fairness, Klopp never directly replaced Coutinho by bringing in a natural CAM. Moreover, we’ve never had a quality cover for Salah on the right flank.

Therefore, signing Dominik Szoboszlai, who can also play in the CM role, will improve the quality and depth of the midfield and the attack.