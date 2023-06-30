Liverpool moving closer to securing discount £34m-£39m signing

Liverpool are moving closer and closer to signing Khephren Thuram from OGC Nice in the summer transfer window.

Last weekend, Football Insider revealed that the French international is willing to move to Anfield and the Reds are in talks to complete the deal.

News – Liverpool will move to finally sign £38.8million star – Report

Yesterday, journalist, Rudy Galetti, revealed that there is no issue for the Merseysiders when it comes to the agreement of personal terms with the 23-year-old midfielder.

Moreover, talks are progressing to reach an agreement over a fee of around £34m-£39m. The Anfield club are expected to get a discount.

Earlier this month, The Athletic indicated that Nice want a fee of around £50million for their young superstar, who made it into the Ligue 1 Team of the Season.

Thuram is a versatile talent, who can consistently press and break play, likes to tackle and dribble through central midfield to move into the attacking third.

Last season, he found the net on two occasions and also set up eight goals, a very good offensive record for a natural holding midfielder.

Arsenal failed to win the title last term and they have already strengthened their squad with multiple signings, on the other hand, Liverpool failed to earn CL qualification and have not adequately strengthened their team this summer.

We already have an aging midfield and allowed players like Keita, Ox and Millie to leave for free, still, FSG have only sanctioned one midfield signing in the form of Mac Allister.

Let’s hope the Reds can secure the deal to land Thuram at the earliest.