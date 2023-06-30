Liverpool have been linked with several midfielders this summer and of them is Spanish youngster, Gabri Veiga.

The Celta Vigo starlet is expected to leave the club and after proving to be a hit in the La Liga, top clubs are after him.

As per recent reports going on in the media, Liverpool are at the forefront to sign the 21-year-old from the Spanish side this summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), the Anfield side are in the front row to sign Veiga, who has a release clause of 40 million euros.

The Italian media outlet claim that the eyes of rich PL clubs like the Reds, Man City and Chelsea are on the versatile midfielder and they can ruin the plans of Napoli.

The Italian champions would have been ready to invest to sign Veiga if his deal with Celta Vigo did not have a high termination clause.

Liverpool’s interest is serious as last week, we covered a report from Italy stating that Klopp’s team has already offered wages worth £83,000 a week to sign the youngster.

He regularly scored/created goals in the league and without his performances, Celta would have been relegated.

On the final day of the season, Veiga scored two goals against Catalan giants, Barcelona, to ensure another season in the top division for his boyhood club.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.