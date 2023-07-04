Having already signed two midfielders in the summer transfer window, Liverpool are pressing hard to sign two more midfielders.

The players in discussion are Khephren Thuram and Romeo Lavia.

News – Ouest-France: £50m player closer to Liverpool move

The French international is more of a creative deep lying midfielder, who likes to move and dribble with the ball.

On the other hand, the the Belgian international is more defense minded as he likes to tackle, break play and win the ball back.

According to journalist, Rudy Galetti, Liverpool are pressing hard to sign the duo. He stated:

“Liverpool are pushing hard for French player, but are also concretely approaching Romeo Lavia Southampton won’t give discount and will rejected any bid below £50m.”

Earlier in the day, we covered a story stating that the Merseysiders are prepared to put £40million on the table for the Saints midfielder.

Khephren Thuram is also valued at around £50million by OGC Nice (The Athletic). The 22-year-old made it into the Ligue 1 Team of the Year for his fantastic performances in the center of the park.

Liverpool badly needed a midfield overhaul for some time and they are heading in the right direction this summer.

However, they also have concerns in other departments e.g. the defense that leaked goals on regular basis in the last campaign. Klopp must improve the backline at Anfield.

Have your say – After luring Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, do Liverpool need to add two more midfielders? Should they secure Thuram and Lavia?